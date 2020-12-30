$4.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $4.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 900,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,279,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.86 and a beta of 2.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,627 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,030 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 257,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

