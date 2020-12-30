$431.45 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $431.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.20 million to $435.25 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $454.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

