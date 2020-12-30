$5.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) to report $5.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 million. Evolution Petroleum reported sales of $9.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolution Petroleum.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE EPM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 113,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.62. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

