$60.51 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $60.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.58 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $143.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $266.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $273.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $396.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. ValuEngine lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

PLYA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 53,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $776.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

