$65.61 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will report $65.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.23 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $73.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $271.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.56 million to $271.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 499,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,290. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.87 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

