$702.71 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce sales of $702.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.60 million. TopBuild reported sales of $662.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 198.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,610,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $188.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $200.32.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.