$71.42 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $71.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.04 million. Digi International posted sales of $62.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $297.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.37 million to $299.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Digi International has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $563.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $563,281.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,020.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Digi International by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 76.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 149.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

