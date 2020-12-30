$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $90.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $361.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,888. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $789.39 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

