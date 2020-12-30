A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

