Aave One Day Volume Reaches $189.96 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Aave has a total market cap of $991.92 million and approximately $189.96 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for $82.46 or 0.00290389 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, Alterdice and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.34 or 0.01945077 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,028,948 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, ABCC, Kyber Network, Alterdice, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

