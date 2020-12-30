Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.90

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 64541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.