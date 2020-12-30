Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 2,766,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,599,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

