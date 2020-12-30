Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.50

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 8753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock worth $375,865. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

