Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $55.03

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.03, but opened at $52.42. Accolade shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.32.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,449,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

