AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $774,848.70 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One AceD token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $774,848.70 and approximately $70.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000209 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

