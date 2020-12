Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.98. 1,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Acquired Sales Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company is exploring potential acquisitions of all or a portion of one or more operating businesses involving the manufacture and sale of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, such as beverages, muscle/joint rubs, oils, crystals, tinctures, bath bombs, isolate, relief balms, elixirs, body washes, med sticks, lotions, vape pens and cartridges, shatter, and gummies.

