Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

ATVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,518. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 901,391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 198.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

