AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Sells C$657,230.00 in Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,626,466.10.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock opened at C$16.12 on Wednesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$22.44. The stock has a market cap of C$851.18 million and a P/E ratio of 520.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AT. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

