ADAMANT Messenger 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $996.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $974,782.55 and $996.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,882,328 coins and its circulating supply is 85,740,317 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

