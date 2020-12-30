Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMS. ValuEngine cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

