Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $108.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,044. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Insiders have sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.