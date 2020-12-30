AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $35.39 million and approximately $659,681.00 worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00042566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00281597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.28 or 0.02060356 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,052,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,910,324 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

