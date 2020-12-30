Advanced Internet Blocks Price Up 641% This Week (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $584.04 million and $1,586.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 641% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00446827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

