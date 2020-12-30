AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 44.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 105.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.