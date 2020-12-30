Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

