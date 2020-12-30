Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Shares Down 4.2%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

AGGZF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

