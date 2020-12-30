Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

