Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.
Shares of NYSE A opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65.
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last three months.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
