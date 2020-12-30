Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Agilysys stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $912.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.44. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Agilysys by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Agilysys by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

