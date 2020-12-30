Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 1918076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.10 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £59.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.44.

About Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

