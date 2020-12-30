AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Sets New 12-Month High at $482.00

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.21), with a volume of 767028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.50 ($6.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424.

Get AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43). Also, insider Laura Carstensen sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total value of £222,752.60 ($291,027.70).

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.