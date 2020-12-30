Aleph.im Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $10.18 million and $318,275.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00134931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00188903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00590068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00314352 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,817,423 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

