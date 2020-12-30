Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $594.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce sales of $594.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $574.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $614.85 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,043,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,732. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

