Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Sells $89,001.26 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83.

On Thursday, October 29th, Bing Xue sold 497 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $7,579.25.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.12 million, a P/E ratio of 380.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

