Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading Down 5.3%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 1,506,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,392,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 million.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 24.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 27.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

