Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.95

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 5881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

