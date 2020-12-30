Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $432.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

