AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas."

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.09.

NYSE:AMC opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $367.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

