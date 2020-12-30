American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

ARA stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

