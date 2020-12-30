American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.26. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 3,617 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.29.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

