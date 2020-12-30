Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.04

Shares of Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.04 and traded as low as $118.00. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $119.50, with a volume of 140,165 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.04. The firm has a market cap of £90.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75.

Get Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Erika Schraner bought 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.