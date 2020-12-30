Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Amkor Technology worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $69,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,396. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

