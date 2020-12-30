AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock worth $1,563,156. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. 887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,926. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.