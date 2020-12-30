AmonD Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $657,250.95 and $7,459.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00134584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00188416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00590231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00314703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053406 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,527,067 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.