Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.49. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

