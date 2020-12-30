Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.72 Million

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $19.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.92 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $39.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $33.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $44.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $70.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 5,819,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,668. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 86,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205,417 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.