Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $592.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,480 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $70,747,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. 1,312,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,098. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.