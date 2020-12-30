Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.48. Envista posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $32.84 on Friday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

