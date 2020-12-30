Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report sales of $17.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.66 billion and the lowest is $17.40 billion. Intel posted sales of $20.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.29 billion to $75.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.13 billion to $76.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,359,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 103,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,085,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

