Analysts Anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) will report $1.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $3.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.33 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 590,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,856. The company has a market capitalization of $260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

