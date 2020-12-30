Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Ranger Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

RNGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

